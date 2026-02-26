Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.16 and traded as high as $23.93. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 106,191 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Community West Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Community West Bancshares by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Community West Bank, headquartered in Goleta, California. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Community West Bancshares focuses on providing personalized financial solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, professional practices, and individual customers in its service area.

The company’s product portfolio includes a variety of deposit accounts—such as business checking, savings and money market accounts—along with online and mobile banking capabilities.

