Constance Ellen Skidmore Sells 1,000 Shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,993,475. The trade was a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $1,446.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,500.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,137.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $948.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $2.62. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIX

Key Headlines Impacting Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exceptional Q4 and FY results — Comfort Systems reported a large revenue and EPS beat, with revenue of $2.65B, adjusted EPS of $9.37 and year-end backlog near $11.94B (roughly double the prior year), underscoring heavy data-center/new-construction demand. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Exceptional Q4 and FY results — Comfort Systems reported a large revenue and EPS beat, with revenue of $2.65B, adjusted EPS of $9.37 and year-end backlog near $11.94B (roughly double the prior year), underscoring heavy data-center/new-construction demand. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike and strong cash flow — the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80) and reported >$1B in free cash flow for 2025, supporting income plus reinvestment for growth. MarketBeat Stock Page

Dividend hike and strong cash flow — the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80) and reported >$1B in free cash flow for 2025, supporting income plus reinvestment for growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — some firms have raised targets (DA Davidson to $1,800; Stifel at $1,611) and multiple buy ratings remain, reflecting confidence in continued data-center driven growth. Analyst Notes

Analyst support — some firms have raised targets (DA Davidson to $1,800; Stifel at $1,611) and multiple buy ratings remain, reflecting confidence in continued data-center driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/growth coverage — recent Zacks pieces highlight FIX as a top momentum and growth name given the company’s scale-up into data-center work and accelerating revenue mix toward new construction. Zacks Growth Article

Momentum/growth coverage — recent Zacks pieces highlight FIX as a top momentum and growth name given the company’s scale-up into data-center work and accelerating revenue mix toward new construction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison — coverage comparing FIX to peers like EMCOR highlights the same favorable MEP dynamics (data centers, industrial/infrastructure) but also flags valuation differences. Zacks Peer Comparison

Sector comparison — coverage comparing FIX to peers like EMCOR highlights the same favorable MEP dynamics (data centers, industrial/infrastructure) but also flags valuation differences. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and recent hedge-fund flows — large ownership by institutions limits retail-driven volatility but means moves often track broader portfolio adjustments. MarketBeat Ownership Notes

High institutional ownership and recent hedge-fund flows — large ownership by institutions limits retail-driven volatility but means moves often track broader portfolio adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — several executives/directors sold shares recently, including the CFO’s sale of 9,000 shares (~$12.9M) and director sales (1,000 and 500 shares), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking after the rally. CFO Form 4 Yahoo: Insiders Sell

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,022,597,000 after acquiring an additional 625,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $469,606,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,349,000 after buying an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.