Cooper Companies (COO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.0237 billion for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of COO opened at $83.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $98.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.77.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese bought 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. This represents a 23.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Rivas purchased 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.13 per share, with a total value of $82,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,416 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2,647.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 632 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

