Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $170.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corning traded as high as $162.10 and last traded at $160.0940, with a volume of 17166557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Corning in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

In other news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,860. This trade represents a 55.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 21,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $2,206,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 54,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,249. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its position in Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 638.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

