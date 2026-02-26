Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 34,224 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 32,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Fiserv by 0.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 9,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Peoples Group strategic partnership to build Canada’s next‑generation payments platform — expands Fiserv’s addressable market in a key region and supports recurring processing revenue and tech positioning. Peoples Group Teams with Fiserv

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $61.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.19 per share, with a total value of $499,201.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

