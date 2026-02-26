Craig Weinstock Sells 70,000 Shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) VP Craig Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 256,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,885.52. This represents a 21.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NOV Stock Down 2.3%

NOV stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). NOV had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. NOV’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,578 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NOV by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,720 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NOV by 2.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded NOV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

NOV Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

