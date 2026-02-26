CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,851.38 and traded as high as GBX 9,184. CRH shares last traded at GBX 9,046, with a volume of 375,537 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from £102.56 to £100.33 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from £105.04 to £105 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £103.06.
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
