Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,970,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after buying an additional 187,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.00.

Synopsys reported non‑GAAP EPS of $3.77 and revenue of $2.409B, topping estimates and showing strong year‑over‑year growth; the quarter came at the high end of prior guidance.

Management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $14.38–$14.46 and Q2 EPS guidance to $3.11–$3.17, well above Street estimates, which is driving optimism about near‑term earnings power.

The board authorized up to $2.0B in additional share repurchases, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management.

Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy and noted strong earnings quality and IP trajectory; unusual call‑option buying also points to bullish trader positioning.

While EPS guidance was raised, quarterly revenue guidance landed roughly in line with expectations, suggesting upside is currently EPS‑driven rather than revenue surprise.

Reuters flagged Synopsys forecasting a more muted quarter amid China export limits and macro uncertainty, which pressured the stock earlier and could cap upside if geopolitical risk persists.

Commentators note Synopsys carries large incremental debt (post‑deal) that investors are watching closely; higher leverage raises sensitivity to execution and could limit valuation expansion.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $449.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $472.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

