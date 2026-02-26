DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock Price

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on WillScot from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of WillScot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

WSC stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. WillScot has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $34.62.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.34 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the second quarter worth $125,126,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,522,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,951 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 71.7% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,298,000 after buying an additional 3,645,350 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,267,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,355,000 after buying an additional 2,894,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,251,000 after buying an additional 2,117,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

