Delcath Systems (DCTH) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $20.3540 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $360.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,021.00 and a beta of 0.37. Delcath Systems has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22.

Delcath Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth $6,572,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 315,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DCTH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Delcath Systems, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hepatic CHEMOSAT® Delivery System, designed to deliver high-dose chemotherapeutic agents directly to the liver while minimizing systemic exposure. The company’s core technology performs isolated hepatic perfusion, enabling oncologists to administer concentrated melphalan to patients with primary and metastatic liver tumors, including those arising from ocular melanoma.

