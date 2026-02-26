Desjardins Boosts Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$11.00

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Shares of SDE opened at C$10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.45. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.39 and a 12-month high of C$10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49.

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

