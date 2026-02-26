Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.01. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 93,054 shares trading hands.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -99.58.

About Diamcor Mining

(Get Free Report)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamcor Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamcor Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.