Dogwood Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6,791.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $226.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $350.00 to $348.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $216.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Progressive from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progressive from $303.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.71.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $204.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.72. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $197.92 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.08%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.05, for a total value of $460,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive owned 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,062.50. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,026,324 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

