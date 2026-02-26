Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $42.64, but opened at $44.71. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 108,405 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 67.05%.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 85.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth $69,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

