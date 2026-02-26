Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $4.26.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dynagas LNG Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 155,902 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 430.1% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 146,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 118,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.

The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.

