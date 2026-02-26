El Pollo Loco (LOCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $122.1770 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.01. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 89.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

