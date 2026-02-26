Endeavour Mining (EDVMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Endeavour Mining to post earnings of $0.9690 per share and revenue of $1.6785 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.44.

EDVMF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Endeavour Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Endeavour Mining is a gold production company with primary operations across West Africa. The company focuses on the exploration, development and extraction of gold resources, operating a portfolio of mines and development projects in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali. Production is complemented by regional exploration programs designed to identify additional gold deposits and extend mine life across its project portfolio.

Key operating assets include the Ity and Agbaou mines in Côte d’Ivoire, the Houndé mine in Burkina Faso and the Kalana project in Mali.

