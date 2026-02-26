Equinix, Inc. $EQIX is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,901 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises about 7.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $693,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.14, for a total value of $1,683,869.16. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,267.42. This trade represents a 13.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total transaction of $1,072,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681,391.75. The trade was a 12.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,353 shares of company stock valued at $11,283,043 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.41.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $960.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.41 and a 52-week high of $992.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $823.68 and its 200 day moving average is $798.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $5.16 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.44%.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Articles

