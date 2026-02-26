Ero Copper (ERO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $430.4570 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ventum Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 1,243.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the first quarter worth $217,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

