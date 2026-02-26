Eurazeo (EUZOF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eurazeo (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Eurazeo to post earnings of $2.62 per share and revenue of $480.6880 million for the quarter.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $57.01 on Thursday. Eurazeo has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74.

About Eurazeo

(Get Free Report)

Eurazeo SA, trading on OTCMKTS under the symbol EUZOF, is a global investment firm headquartered in Paris, France. The company specializes in private equity, private debt and real assets, partnering with management teams to fund expansion, drive innovation and promote sustainable development across diverse industries. Eurazeo’s investment approach combines financial expertise with operational support to help businesses accelerate growth and enhance long-term value.

Founded in 2001 through the merger of Eurafrance and Azeo Capital (the private equity arm of AXA), Eurazeo has built a track record of investing in more than 450 portfolio companies worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.