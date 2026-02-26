Evogene (EVGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $0.2750 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Evogene alerts:

Evogene Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.35. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evogene

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Evogene by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 169.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.