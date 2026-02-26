Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,193 shares, a growth of 3,136.0% from the January 29th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,541 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Experian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPGY. Wolfe Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPGY

Experian Stock Performance

Experian Company Profile

EXPGY stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. Experian has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

(Get Free Report)

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.