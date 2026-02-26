Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.79% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $58,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 427.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $56.48. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

