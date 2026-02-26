First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $60,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7,426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,296 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,601,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 338.7% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 238,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,118,000 after buying an additional 184,020 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 203.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 180,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 946,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,562,000 after buying an additional 122,428 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $62.71 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.2084 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

