FirstRand (FANDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2550 per share and revenue of $4.6595 billion for the quarter.

FirstRand Stock Performance

Shares of FirstRand stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. FirstRand has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FirstRand in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

FirstRand Company Profile

FirstRand Limited is a South African financial services group headquartered in Johannesburg. Established in 1998 through the consolidation of First National Bank of South Africa and Rand Merchant Bank, the company has grown into one of the continent’s leading providers of banking and financial products. FirstRand operates a diversified financial-services platform that spans retail, commercial and corporate banking.

The group’s main operating divisions include First National Bank (FNB), which offers personal and small-business banking; Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), specializing in corporate and investment banking; WesBank, a provider of vehicle and asset finance; and Ashburton Investments, which delivers asset management and tailored investment solutions.

