Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 4% on Insider Buying Activity

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.1840. 73,506,318 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 69,659,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Specifically, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,018.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 591,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

