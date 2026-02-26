Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FRPT opened at $79.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $111.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In related news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $320,500.86. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,379.14. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 55.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Freshpet

Here are the key news stories impacting Freshpet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Freshpet reported stronger-than-expected Q4 metrics (volume growth ~9.7%, EBITDA up ~16%) and a solid 2026 outlook, which lifted sentiment after the print. Read More.

Q4 results and outlook beat expectations — Freshpet reported stronger-than-expected Q4 metrics (volume growth ~9.7%, EBITDA up ~16%) and a solid 2026 outlook, which lifted sentiment after the print. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and moved to “overweight,” giving the largest upside among recent analyst actions and providing bullish third‑party validation. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and moved to “overweight,” giving the largest upside among recent analyst actions and providing bullish third‑party validation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley upgraded Freshpet — another major shop showing improved conviction after the quarter. Read More.

Morgan Stanley upgraded Freshpet — another major shop showing improved conviction after the quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its target to $80 but maintained a neutral rating, signaling cautious optimism but limited near-term upside. Read More.

JPMorgan lifted its target to $80 but maintained a neutral rating, signaling cautious optimism but limited near-term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its target to $80 (hold) and DA Davidson reaffirmed a $80 price target (buy), reflecting analyst recalibration after the results. Read More.

TD Cowen raised its target to $80 (hold) and DA Davidson reaffirmed a $80 price target (buy), reflecting analyst recalibration after the results. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated a Hold and highlighted that long-term margin potential remains, but elevated near-term spending tempers enthusiasm. Read More.

Bank of America reiterated a Hold and highlighted that long-term margin potential remains, but elevated near-term spending tempers enthusiasm. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Transcript of the Q4 earnings call is available for investors who want management’s commentary on demand, pricing and capital allocation. Read More.

Transcript of the Q4 earnings call is available for investors who want management’s commentary on demand, pricing and capital allocation. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Freshpet disclosed growing reliance on AI and flagged operational, legal and cyber risks tied to that use — a new risk item that could prompt investor caution around execution and compliance. Read More.

Freshpet disclosed growing reliance on AI and flagged operational, legal and cyber risks tied to that use — a new risk item that could prompt investor caution around execution and compliance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Independent analysis raised questions about Freshpet’s growth dynamics and sustainability, which may temper investor enthusiasm despite the recent beat. Read More.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.