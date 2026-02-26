Funko (FNKO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Funko to post earnings of $0.0350 per share and revenue of $260.71 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. Funko has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $13.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Funko in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Funko by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Funko by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC grew its position in Funko by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc is a pop culture consumer products company best known for its stylized vinyl figures, apparel, accessories and other licensed collectible goods. The company’s signature product line, Funko Pop!, features bobblehead-style figurines that showcase characters from a wide array of entertainment franchises, including film, television, gaming, sports and music. In addition to vinyl figurines, Funko’s portfolio encompasses plush toys, action figures, stationery, home goods and novelty items, all leveraging licensing agreements with major global brands.

Founded in 1998 by Mike Becker in Washington state, Funko initially focused on creating nostalgic bobbleheads before expanding its product offerings under current leadership.

