Gevo (GEVO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $43.5160 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $443.43 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CFO Oluwagbemileke Yusuf Agiri sold 73,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $169,286.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 271,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,527.44. This trade represents a 21.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $196,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,484,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,350,000 after buying an additional 455,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,424,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 944,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,878,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 4,138,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,019 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gevo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,278,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gevo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

Gevo, Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company that develops and produces low-carbon alternatives to petroleum-based products. The company’s core technology platform converts fermentable sugars into isobutanol, which can be further processed into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. Gevo’s integrated biorefinery model combines fermentation, recovery, and downstream processing to deliver scalable, drop-in replacements for conventional fossil-derived hydrocarbons.

Gevo’s primary products include isobutanol, a four-carbon alcohol used as a building block for various fuels and chemicals, and hydrocarbon fuels that meet ASTM specifications for aviation and road transport.

