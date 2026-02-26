Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Short Interest Update

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,606 shares, an increase of 332.9% from the January 29th total of 2,912 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,514 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ:BITS opened at $57.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.13 and a beta of 2.69. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $118.78.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $14.0406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,477.0%. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -2,752.94%.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

