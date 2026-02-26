GoPro (GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect GoPro to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $244.6880 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

GoPro Stock Up 6.3%

GPRO opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $134.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.72. GoPro has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 89.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 1,295,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) is an American technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of compact, high-definition cameras and related accessories. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, GoPro’s product lineup is centered on its flagship HERO series of action cameras, which combine rugged construction, waterproof housings and advanced imaging capabilities. In addition to the HERO line, the company offers the MAX camera for 360-degree video capture, along with an array of mounts, grips and protective cases to support use in extreme sports, travel and professional video production.

Since its founding in 2002 by Nicholas Woodman, who continues to serve as chief executive officer, GoPro has expanded beyond hardware into software and cloud-based services.

