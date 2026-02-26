Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $120.7620 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NYSE GRNT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $664.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.35. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, Director John Mccartney purchased 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 113,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,995.42. This trade represents a 4.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller purchased 9,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,297,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,770.94. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have bought a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $106,668 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 264.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 35.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 31.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Ridge Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

