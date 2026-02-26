Grove Collaborative (GROV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $42.8620 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Grove Collaborative Trading Up 3.6%

GROV opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.22. Grove Collaborative has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grove Collaborative stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Free Report) by 371.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of Grove Collaborative worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GROV. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Grove Collaborative from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative is a direct-to-consumer digital marketplace offering a broad assortment of sustainable home and personal care products. Operating as a public benefit corporation, the company provides an online platform designed to simplify the shopping experience for eco-friendly essentials, including cleaning supplies, personal care items, baby and family products, wellness goods and pet care.

The company’s business model centers on a subscription-based delivery service that enables members to schedule regular shipments of both third-party and private-label products.

