H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of H2O America to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised H2O America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

H2O America Price Performance

HTO opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.48. H2O America has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 7.87%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H2O America will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Institutional Trading of H2O America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of H2O America in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in H2O America during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of H2O America during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H2O America Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

