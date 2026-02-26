Harbour Energy (HBRIY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2205) per share and revenue of $5.0640 billion for the quarter.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HBRIY opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

