Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.90 and traded as high as GBX 820. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 794, with a volume of 28,419 shares.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 706.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 698.90. The company has a market capitalization of £262.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 33.38 EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hargreaves Services

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS). Services provides critical support to many core industries including Energy, Environmental, UK Infrastructure and certain manufacturing industries through the provision of materials handling, mechanical and electrical contracting services, logistics and major earthworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.