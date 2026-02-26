Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “buy” rating and $55 price target (about +95% from the current level), a clear bullish endorsement that could attract buyers. HC Wainwright rating

HC Wainwright reaffirmed its “buy” rating and $55 price target (about +95% from the current level), a clear bullish endorsement that could attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Needham cut its target slightly (from $46 to $44) but kept a “buy” rating, leaving substantial upside (~+56%) — another vote of confidence from a sell-side shop. Needham rating

Needham cut its target slightly (from $46 to $44) but kept a “buy” rating, leaving substantial upside (~+56%) — another vote of confidence from a sell-side shop. Positive Sentiment: Company results show continuing commercial strength: Q4 revenue of $243.8M (+21% y/y) and full-year 2025 product revenue of $868.5M; management reiterated ~>$1B revenue guidance and expects WAKIX revenue around $1.0–$1.04B in 2026 — growth signals that support a longer-term bullish case. BusinessWire release

Company results show continuing commercial strength: Q4 revenue of $243.8M (+21% y/y) and full-year 2025 product revenue of $868.5M; management reiterated ~>$1B revenue guidance and expects WAKIX revenue around $1.0–$1.04B in 2026 — growth signals that support a longer-term bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed Street expectations ($0.38 vs. $0.84 est.), creating short-term earnings disappointment even as revenue beat; investors will be parsing whether the EPS miss reflects one-offs or structural margin pressure. Zacks earnings note

Q4 EPS missed Street expectations ($0.38 vs. $0.84 est.), creating short-term earnings disappointment even as revenue beat; investors will be parsing whether the EPS miss reflects one-offs or structural margin pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcripts/slide deck are available for deeper analysis (useful for active investors deciding if the EPS miss changes the growth story). Earnings transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcripts/slide deck are available for deeper analysis (useful for active investors deciding if the EPS miss changes the growth story). Negative Sentiment: Bank of America cut its target to $28 and moved to “underperform” (roughly in line with the current level), a bearish signal that can pressure sentiment and reduce conviction among institutional holders. Bank of America note

Bank of America cut its target to $28 and moved to “underperform” (roughly in line with the current level), a bearish signal that can pressure sentiment and reduce conviction among institutional holders. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its rating to “hold,” signaling more cautious institutional views after the quarter. Truist rating change

Truist lowered its rating to “hold,” signaling more cautious institutional views after the quarter. Negative Sentiment: UBS trimmed its target to $36 and moved to “neutral” — another downward revision that reduces consensus upside and may weigh on momentum. UBS note

UBS trimmed its target to $36 and moved to “neutral” — another downward revision that reduces consensus upside and may weigh on momentum. Negative Sentiment: Analyst and market commentary is highlighting legal and generic risks around WAKIX; these longer-term downside scenarios are being re-priced by some investors. Yahoo coverage on legal/generic risks

Here are the key news stories impacting Harmony Biosciences this week:

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $139,163.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,955.15. The trade was a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,040,172.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,256. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Amundi boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $2,330,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 340.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.84. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 18.29%.The business had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

