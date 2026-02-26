HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Summit Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $18.00 price target on Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7%

SMMT stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -1.44. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2,654.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for serious and life‐threatening diseases. The company applies a targeted approach to drug design, focusing on novel mechanisms of action that differentiate its candidates from existing therapies.

Summit’s lead asset, ridinilazole (formerly SMT19969), is being developed to treat Clostridioides difficile infections and has received both Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product designations from the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.