Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Headwater Exploration to post earnings of $0.0947 per share and revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter.

Headwater Exploration Stock Down 1.2%

OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDDRF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

