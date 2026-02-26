Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.07, but opened at $9.84. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $10.2520, with a volume of 879,633 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $334.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat consensus: Helix reported stronger-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue (EPS beat and revenue topped estimates), signaling operating strength this quarter. Helix Q4 beat (Zacks)

Q4 earnings beat consensus: Helix reported stronger-than-expected Q4 EPS and revenue (EPS beat and revenue topped estimates), signaling operating strength this quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary was constructive: a Seeking Alpha write-up framed the quarter as “strong” with solid medium‑term prospects (Buy view), which supports upside if guidance execution follows. SA: Strong quarter, Buy

Analyst commentary was constructive: a Seeking Alpha write-up framed the quarter as “strong” with solid medium‑term prospects (Buy view), which supports upside if guidance execution follows. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided FY‑2026 revenue guidance range of $1.2B–$1.4B (consensus ~ $1.3B) but did not give clear EPS guidance, creating mixed signals — the range brackets expectations but lacks precision investors want. (company release)

Company provided FY‑2026 revenue guidance range of $1.2B–$1.4B (consensus ~ $1.3B) but did not give clear EPS guidance, creating mixed signals — the range brackets expectations but lacks precision investors want. (company release) Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and investor presentation are available for details; read them for management commentary on backlog, margins and capital allocation which will determine follow‑through. Q4 transcript (Yahoo) Q4 presentation (SA)

Full Q4 earnings transcript and investor presentation are available for details; read them for management commentary on backlog, margins and capital allocation which will determine follow‑through. Negative Sentiment: Management commentary on succession planning and potential M&A introduced uncertainty about near‑term strategy and leadership, which can prompt selling from investors preferring clarity. MSN: revenue target, succession & M&A

Management commentary on succession planning and potential M&A introduced uncertainty about near‑term strategy and leadership, which can prompt selling from investors preferring clarity. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarter beat, market reaction turned negative—coverage (AAII) and other outlets highlight the stock pullback driven by guidance ambiguity and investor caution, contributing to heavier-than-normal volume. AAII: Why HLX is down

HLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 372,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,399,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,418,000 after acquiring an additional 230,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,968,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,804,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 893.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,025,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc (NYSE: HLX) is a Houston-based provider of offshore well intervention and robotics services to the global energy industry. The company specializes in extending the productive life of subsea wells through hydraulic workover systems, coiled tubing operations and riser-based wireline services. In addition, Helix offers remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support, inspection, maintenance and repair for subsea infrastructure.

Operating through three core business segments—Well Intervention, Robotics & Subsea Services and Production Facilities—Helix deploys purpose-built vessels, specialized equipment and engineering expertise to execute complex offshore projects.

