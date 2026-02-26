Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $78.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore upped their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

HSIC stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 3.02%.The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $676,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid‑$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Benzinga roundup TickerReport

Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid‑$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52‑week high as investors re‑rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. MSN article

Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52‑week high as investors re‑rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Zacks margin note

Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts turned positive — Morgan Stanley (Erin Wright) maintained a sell/underweight stance with a much lower $58–$61 price target, and some investors may have taken profits or remained cautious because of valuation vs. margin risk. TipRanks Benzinga note

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

