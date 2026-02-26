Hillman Solutions Corp. $HLMN Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.22% of Hillman Solutions worth $58,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 17.8% during the second quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman’s product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

