Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 6.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Hims & Hers Health traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $14.5370. Approximately 17,816,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,829,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Zacks Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at $6,238,497.40. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $504,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,202,460.31. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 82,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,621 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — HIMS beat EPS estimates and reported strong year‑over‑year revenue growth, giving investors some fundamental support after recent weakness. Article Title

Q4 earnings beat and revenue growth — HIMS beat EPS estimates and reported strong year‑over‑year revenue growth, giving investors some fundamental support after recent weakness. Positive Sentiment: Subscriber growth and international expansion — management highlighted >2.5M subscribers and a planned ~$1.15B Eucalyptus acquisition to accelerate international revenue, which could materially expand the company’s addressable market over time. Article Title

Subscriber growth and international expansion — management highlighted >2.5M subscribers and a planned ~$1.15B Eucalyptus acquisition to accelerate international revenue, which could materially expand the company’s addressable market over time. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options buying — heavy call‑option volume suggests some traders are positioning for upside or a post‑earnings rebound, adding short‑term buying interest (could amplify intraday moves).

Unusual options buying — heavy call‑option volume suggests some traders are positioning for upside or a post‑earnings rebound, adding short‑term buying interest (could amplify intraday moves). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and peer comparisons — coverage pieces comparing HIMS to other telehealth names (e.g., Amwell) highlight differing growth/strategy tradeoffs; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Article Title

Analyst and peer comparisons — coverage pieces comparing HIMS to other telehealth names (e.g., Amwell) highlight differing growth/strategy tradeoffs; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Bull/bear debate on long‑term outlook — some analysts remain bullish on revenue trajectory and international upside despite near‑term GLP‑1 headwinds; this keeps a split analyst base. Article Title

Bull/bear debate on long‑term outlook — some analysts remain bullish on revenue trajectory and international upside despite near‑term GLP‑1 headwinds; this keeps a split analyst base. Negative Sentiment: SEC investigation into GLP‑1 disclosures — the company disclosed an SEC probe focused on its compounded GLP‑1 disclosures, a major regulatory overhang that has driven recent selling pressure. Article Title

SEC investigation into GLP‑1 disclosures — the company disclosed an SEC probe focused on its compounded GLP‑1 disclosures, a major regulatory overhang that has driven recent selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Patent lawsuit and product withdrawals — Novo Nordisk sued over alleged patent infringement tied to compounded semaglutide; HIMS has withdrawn its compounded product, increasing legal and liability risk and potentially denting weight‑loss revenue. Article Title

Patent lawsuit and product withdrawals — Novo Nordisk sued over alleged patent infringement tied to compounded semaglutide; HIMS has withdrawn its compounded product, increasing legal and liability risk and potentially denting weight‑loss revenue. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder/litigation probe — a law firm has opened an investigation into the board’s fiduciary duties tied to the GLP‑1 issues, signaling potential future shareholder litigation and added uncertainty. Article Title

Shareholder/litigation probe — a law firm has opened an investigation into the board’s fiduciary duties tied to the GLP‑1 issues, signaling potential future shareholder litigation and added uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — several firms trimmed forecasts and ratings (Citigroup cut PT, BTIG downgraded), and the stock recently hit a 52‑week low on this combination of regulatory/legal risk and softer guidance. Article Title

Analyst downgrades and price‑target cuts — several firms trimmed forecasts and ratings (Citigroup cut PT, BTIG downgraded), and the stock recently hit a 52‑week low on this combination of regulatory/legal risk and softer guidance. Negative Sentiment: Soft near‑term outlook and margin pressure — management’s Q1 guidance came below expectations and margins showed compression, which is the primary near‑term reason for selling pressure despite the Q4 beat. Article Title

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,766,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 701,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,809,000 after buying an additional 311,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,057,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after buying an additional 678,600 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 303,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The firm had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

