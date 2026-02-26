Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $409.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HD. Evercore lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.97.

HD stock opened at $375.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.65 and a 200 day moving average of $380.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.71%.

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). PR Newswire: HD Q4 release

Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. PYMNTS: B2B business

Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Fortune: CEO comments

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Negative Sentiment: Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. QuiverQuant: sector jitters

Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. Negative Sentiment: Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Seeking Alpha: valuation concerns

Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted — Recent insider sales and some big institutional rebalances were flagged in the data feed, which can add short‑term selling pressure. Source: newsfeed data

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

