Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $377.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research raised Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $441.00 to $422.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.97.

NYSE:HD opened at $375.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.71%.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $443,729,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). PR Newswire: HD Q4 release

Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. PYMNTS: B2B business

Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Fortune: CEO comments

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Negative Sentiment: Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. QuiverQuant: sector jitters

Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. Negative Sentiment: Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Seeking Alpha: valuation concerns

Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted — Recent insider sales and some big institutional rebalances were flagged in the data feed, which can add short‑term selling pressure. Source: newsfeed data

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

