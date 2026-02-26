Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $381.00 to $390.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.97.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $375.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $370.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total value of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,850,329,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,029 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Home Depot by 901.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,132,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $768,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,607 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). PR Newswire: HD Q4 release

Q4 beat on the bottom and top line — Adjusted EPS of $2.72 topped estimates and revenue of $38.2B slightly beat forecasts, showing resilience (positive near‑term earnings surprise). Positive Sentiment: Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Dividend announcement

Dividend raised — Board increased the quarterly dividend to $2.33 (1.3% raise), supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Benzinga: analyst moves

Analyst upsides piling up — Multiple firms raised price targets and reiterated buys (e.g., UBS, DA Davidson, Guggenheim, Telsey, Morgan Stanley), giving upward pressure on the stock over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. PYMNTS: B2B business

Pro‑customer momentum and mix shift — Home Depot highlighted pro (contractor/B2B) strength and digital growth, a structural positive that partially offsets weak DIY demand but may take time to materially lift comps. Negative Sentiment: Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Fortune: CEO comments

Tepid FY‑2026 guidance and “frozen” housing commentary — Management gave modest sales/EPS growth guidance (comps flat to +2%) and warned customers are deferring big projects, which re‑sets expectations and is the primary reason shares pulled back. Negative Sentiment: Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. QuiverQuant: sector jitters

Peer caution amplified selling — Lowe’s cautious outlook and mixed retailer commentary renewed category fears (high rates, low housing turnover), triggering profit‑taking across home‑improvement names. Negative Sentiment: Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Seeking Alpha: valuation concerns

Sales decline, margin pressure and valuation questions — Revenue was down 3.8% YoY and some analysts/commentators flagged margin compression and a premium valuation, giving bears ammunition. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and mixed institutional flows noted — Recent insider sales and some big institutional rebalances were flagged in the data feed, which can add short‑term selling pressure. Source: newsfeed data

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

