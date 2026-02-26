Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 73,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,067,539 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

