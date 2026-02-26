Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Up 11.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $47.47 and last traded at $46.94. Approximately 4,105,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,238,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Eric Sprott purchased 150,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 36,903,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,800,753.20. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HYMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 2.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

Featured Stories

