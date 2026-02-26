Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $135.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird set a $119.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised Icon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective (down from $231.00) on shares of Icon in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.47.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $101.00 on Monday. Icon has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $211.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth $769,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Icon by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 964,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,231,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 30.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Icon plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is a global provider of outsourced drug development and clinical research services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company partners with clients at all stages of the product life cycle, offering expertise in protocol design, trial execution and regulatory compliance across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Icon’s service portfolio encompasses clinical trial management, data management and biostatistics, medical imaging, pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring, laboratory sciences and specialized analytical solutions.

