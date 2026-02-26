IDT (IDT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $322.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.00 million. IDT had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $50.61 on Thursday. IDT has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. IDT’s payout ratio is 7.45%.

In other IDT news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $47,876.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 55,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,273.72. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,570 shares of company stock worth $446,073 in the last 90 days. 25.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its holdings in IDT by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 16,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of IDT by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 103,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 101,268 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IDT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of IDT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IDT Corporation, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified global provider of telecommunications and payment services. The company operates through its primary communications arm, IDT Telecom, and a digital solutions segment that encompasses cross-border money transfers and related fintech offerings. Since its inception, IDT has built an international network infrastructure to support voice and data transmission across more than 200 countries and territories.

Through IDT Telecom, the company offers a suite of voice communication products, including prepaid phone cards, VoIP services, SIP trunking and operator-assisted calling.

